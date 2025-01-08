Damascus Airport Resumes Int'l Air Traffic

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Damascus: International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday (Jan 7), marking the first such services since Islamist-led rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad last month, news agency reported.

A Syrian flight to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates took off at approximately 11:45 am (0845 GMT), marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since December 8, according to agency.

"Today marks a new beginning," said Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh. "We have started welcoming both outbound and inbound international flights," he added, noting that the first flight was bound for Sharjah.

While international aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria, domestic flights had resumed earlier.

On December 18, the first flight from Damascus since the ouster of Assad by Islamist-led rebels took off, bound for Aleppo in northern Syria, AFP journalists reported.

Additionally, Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that it would resume flights to the Syrian capital after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights from Tuesday.

A Qatari official had informed AFP last month that Doha offered assistance to the new Syrian authorities to help resume operations at Damascus airport.

