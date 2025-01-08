Mahindra Unveils New Manufacturing, Battery Assembly Facility

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Jan 8 (IANS) Automaker Mahindra on Wednesday unveiled its new and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing electric SUVs.

To boost EV manufacturing, Mahindra has allocated Rs 4,500 crores out of the total Rs 16,000 crore planned in the F22–F27 cycle - which includes powertrain development, two product top hats including software and tech and manufacturing capacity.

The company said the new EV manufacturing hub is a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing ecosystem that leverages over 1,000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems.

The EV facility also targets a 25 per cent gender diversity ratio, reinforcing the plant's inclusive and future-ready work culture.

“Driven by this foundation, Mahindra is now charged up to roll out next-generation Electric Origin SUVs,” the automaker said in a statement.

The facility deploys over 500 robots and fully automated transfer systems in body shop, all monitored via an IoT-based“Nerve Center” for real-time process insights and end to end traceability.

The facility is located within the company's 2.83 km Chakan manufacturing hub - one of India's largest greenfield projects, a water-positive facility- and 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy.

According to the company's Chairman Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is the 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world, leaping over many competitors and erstwhile technology collaborators.

On the EV business, he said that it takes audacity for a traditional SUV company to make a big bet on the future of electric vehicles in an uncertain world.“And it takes a deep commitment to innovation to forge cutting-edge technology, design, and performance into vehicles that have unique offerings. I hope this will be a portent for the future of every company within the Group,” said Anand Mahindra.

-IANS

na/