Hisense And FIFA Offer First Look For Fans At FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM Trophy At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the first official partner of the Club 2025TM, Hisense has solidified its leadership role in global sports marketing, continuing to deepen its strategic presence on the world stage. The innovative Club World Cup 2025TM

Trophy represents a symbol of the future, inspired by the past, a celebration of hope, excellence and pride, embodying the journey of every club, player and fan united in their passion for the beautiful game. This ethos closely aligns with Hisense's commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality experiences for customers and audiences worldwide.

"Today's unveiling of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM

Trophy is an important milestone as we celebrate the pinnacle of club football and the journey ahead for 32 of the world's best teams,"

said David Gold, Vice President of Hisense International and President of Hisense Americas. "At Hisense, we're proud to bring fans closer to this historic tournament –

whether it's seeing the Trophy up close or watching every match free on Hisense TV via DAZN."

The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM will feature 32 of the world's top football clubs and is hosted every four years, presenting a significant opportunity for global sports marketing. Hisense is poised to leverage this international event to further elevate the fan experience and extend its brand's reach across the globe.

To enhance this exciting sporting experience, Hisense is utilizing its cutting-edge technology, including its flagship 100-inch AI TVs equipped with Hi-View AI Engine and AI Sports Mode. These innovations deliver an immersive, stadium-like experience for fans, and will bring the thrilling action of the tournament directly into homes around the world. With Hisense at the forefront of technological innovation, watching the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM

will be an even more thrillingly engaging tournament than ever before. VIDAA is also on track to launch special features relating to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM to support this unique event and provide in-depth coverage for its users across the globe.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100''+ TVs. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

