1930 -- Chairman of the Shura Council Hamad Abdullah Al-Sager died at 59. He became chairman in 1921.

1955 -- The social affairs department issued identity cards for non-Kuwaiti civil servants, charing each one Rupee.

1967 -- Al-Sahel Sports Club was proclaimed. The club was located in Abu Hulaifa suburb.

1999 -- Ammanuel Benjamin Ghareeb was the first Kuwaiti to be named chairman of the National Evangelical Church of Kuwait.

2003 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Company's headquarters in Sabahiya area was inaugurated. PIC was established in 1963.

2013 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill amending the electoral law, stipulating that a voter is entitled to cast a single ballot in his/her constituency -- rather than four votes.

2017 -- The first conference for the Arab women media personnel was held under the theme, "Media and Violence."



2019 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill to regulate the exchange of credit information. (end)

