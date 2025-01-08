Today In Kuwait's History
1930 -- Chairman of the Shura Council Hamad Abdullah Al-Sager died at 59. He became chairman in 1921.
1955 -- The social affairs department issued identity cards for non-Kuwaiti civil servants, charing each one Rupee.
1967 -- Al-Sahel Sports Club was proclaimed. The club was located in Abu Hulaifa suburb.
1999 -- Ammanuel Benjamin Ghareeb was the first Kuwaiti to be named chairman of the National Evangelical Church of Kuwait.
2003 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Company's headquarters in Sabahiya area was inaugurated. PIC was established in 1963.
2013 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill amending the electoral law, stipulating that a voter is entitled to cast a single ballot in his/her constituency -- rather than four votes.
2017 -- The first conference for the Arab women media personnel was held under the theme, "Media and Violence."
2019 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill to regulate the exchange of credit information. (end)
