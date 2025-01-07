Investornewsbreaks PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) Secures $36.2M In Registered Direct

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family and liberty. The company recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 7,813,931 shares of its Class A common stock, each at a price of $4.63, in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $36.2 million. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers“shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers' needs and provide wholly owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare's Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing company, and PublicSquare Payments, a“cancel-proof” payments company. PublicSquare's Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. For more information, visit PublicSquare .

