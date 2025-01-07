Genscript Biotech Becomes A PSCI Supplier Partner, Advancing A Sustainable Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life sciences research and services, has officially joined the Initiative (PSCI) as a Supplier Partner. This milestone marks significant progress in GenScript's journey of fulfilling its social responsibility and advancing sustainable development, while underscoring the company's commitment to building a healthier, greener, and more ethical ecosystem.

PSCI is a leading global association dedicated to fostering responsible value chains in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Its core mission is to address challenges within the pharmaceutical supply chain and enhance performance in areas such as ethics, human rights and labor, health and safety, environment and related management systems. Through cross-industry collaboration, PSCI drives its partners toward achieving excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance. PSCI's Principles for Responsible Supply Chain Management, along with its implementation guidelines and assessment tools, are widely recognized and respected across the global pharmaceutical sector.

"As a responsible global enterprise in life sciences and biotechnology, GenScript is honored to become a PSCI Supplier Partner," said Sherry Shao, rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "Across our four key business areas-life sciences services and products, biologics contract development and manufacturing (CDMO), industrial synthetic products, and cell therapy-we are committed to driving innovation and progress, empowering the healthcare value chain. This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to ethical practices, labor rights, health and safety, and environmental sustainability. By embedding PSCI principles into our operations, we aspire to work alongside our partners to enhance supply chain outcomes in social, health, safety, and environmental aspects, collectively shaping a more sustainable and responsible future for the global healthcare industry."

GenScript adheres fully to the PSCI principles in advancing responsible supply chain management, encompassing core principles of environment, ethics, labor, health and safety, and management systems. These principles are deeply integrated into GenScript's supply chain management system, allowing for comprehensive multi-dimensional assessments of suppliers to ensure they practice responsible operations, thereby enhancing the compliance and sustainability of the supply chain.

Through its membership in PSCI, GenScript will uphold higher ESG standards in its operations and supply chain management. The company will continue to deepen collaboration with global customers across diverse regulatory environments, solidifying long-term partnerships with its global network of collaborators.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,000 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries.

