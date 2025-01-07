Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan To Discuss Border Demarcation Issues

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BISHKEK, Jan 8 (NNN-KNA) – The prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will hold a trilateral meeting on state border issues today, the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers announced in a statement, yesterday.

“Kyrgyz Prime Minister, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Uzbek Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, and Tajik Prime Minister, Kokhir Rasulzoda will meet today, Jan 8, at the junction of the three countries' state borders,” the press service said.

The heads of will discuss agreements made between the presidents of the three countries, regarding state border issues, it added.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan completed their border delimitation process, and began the demarcation process by signing a protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification for an agreement, on certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, on Jan 27, 2023.

In Dec last year, the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers said that, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had fully completed the description of their mutual border. The parties have since started the preparation of the materials for the passage of the projected borderline for subsequent legal registration.– NNN-KNA

