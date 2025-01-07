Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people for their hospitality and good deeds towards the Gulf Cup fans that have contributed to the success of the event.
KUWAIT -- The Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, announced the winners of the State admiration and encouragement awards for 2024 in the fields of literature, arts, social sciences, and humanities.
RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupying forces massacred 31 Palestinians and injuring 57 others in the past 24 hours, Palestinian health officials in Gaza Strip said.
BRUSSELS -- The European Union condemned the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile by North Korea, which Pyongyang claimed was equipped with a hypersonic warhead. (end) mb
MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109065804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.