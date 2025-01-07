Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people for their hospitality and good deeds towards the Gulf Cup fans that have contributed to the success of the event.

KUWAIT -- The of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, announced the winners of the State admiration and encouragement awards for 2024 in the fields of literature, arts, social sciences, and humanities.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupying forces massacred 31 Palestinians and injuring 57 others in the past 24 hours, Palestinian health officials in Gaza Strip said.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union condemned the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile by North Korea, which Pyongyang claimed was equipped with a hypersonic warhead. (end) mb