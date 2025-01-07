Kansas Mural Recognized On International Stage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Prairie Thunder' by Christian Stanley (Clay Center, Kansas)

3,800 sq. ft. Kansas themed buffalo mural in Clay Center named finalist for 2024 International Mural of the Year

- Mural Artist Christian StanleyCLAY CENTER, KS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clay Center, Kansas – The small town of Clay Center, Kansas (pop. 4,000), has once again put itself on the map for its remarkable public art scene. The mural“Prairie Thunder”, painted by artist Christian Stanley, has been named one of the Top 50 new murals in the world by Street Art Cities in their annual“Best Of” Awards. This recognition places the mural among an elite group of international artworks and highlights Clay Center's emergence as a destination for public art. As one of the finalists, the mural will contend for the 2024 International Mural of the Year.“Prairie Thunder,” a stunning 3,800-square-foot depiction of Kansas's state animal, the American buffalo, set against a backdrop of dramatic prairie skies and Flint Hills landscapes, was unveiled in May 2024. This mural is not only a celebration of Kansas's natural beauty but also a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives. It stands as one of just three American murals selected as finalists this year, joining murals from Knoxville, Tennessee, and New York City.About Street Art Cities and Their AwardsStreet Art Cities is the world's largest street art community, dedicated to documenting and promoting street art across the globe. Founded in 2016, the platform has grown exponentially, now featuring over 66,000 artworks in more than 1,800 cities across 107 countries. Their mission is to connect street art enthusiasts, artists, and communities, fostering a global appreciation for street art and murals.Each year, Street Art Cities hosts the“Best Of” Awards, celebrating the most outstanding murals created worldwide. The selection process involves both an expert jury and community voting, ensuring a diverse representation of artistic excellence. These awards highlight the creativity and cultural significance of street art, bringing international attention to artists and their work. Nominations are sourced from passionate art enthusiasts, local communities, and the platform's extensive network of city ambassadors. Winners are selected based on public votes and expert input, ensuring a balance between community engagement and artistic excellence.Vote for“Prairie Thunder”The Street Art Cities“Best Of” Awards invite the public to vote for their favorite murals. Community members and art enthusiasts can support the Kansas mural“Prairie Thunder” by casting their vote online from January 1 to January 25, 2025.. Visit:A Mural Movement: Transforming Clay CenterThe recognition of“Prairie Thunder” shines a spotlight on A Mural Movement, a grassroots group of local volunteers dedicated to revitalizing Clay Center through public art. Since 2020, A Mural Movement has spearheaded the creation of more than 30 professional murals, turning the town into an outdoor gallery and fostering a sense of pride and community.As highlighted by TravelKS,“What shocks visitors when they come to Clay Center is how vibrant and alive the art scene is. Throughout the town are beautiful and picturesque art murals as part of the city's Mural Movement.” These murals have drawn visitors from across Kansas and beyond, boosting tourism and enhancing Clay Center's reputation as a destination for art and culture.Christian Stanley, who also created the 2022 mural“Sunflower State of Mind” in Clay Center, expressed his gratitude for the community's support.“Clay Center is like no other in its appreciation for public art. It's been an honor to create something so meaningful here,” he said. C.Stanley Creative LLC is made up of a husband and wife team (Christian and Jessica). Painting in Clay Center was a valued opportunity for the pair, as Jessica's family is from Central Kansas.Visit Clay CenterClay Center's commitment to public art and cultural enrichment makes it a must-visit destination for travelers seeking unique experiences in Kansas and the Midwest.. Follow A Mural Movement of Clay Center on Facebook and Instagram for updates and details.You can find other works from C. Stanley Creative at or

Tim Marschang

Street Art Cities

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Prairie Thunder by Christian Stanley in Clay Center, Kansas (video courtesy Steven Hilt)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.