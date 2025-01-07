30TH FREEDOM CLASSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS JANUARY 18 TO THE VSU MULTIPURPOSE CENTER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Presented by Virginia is for Lovers

Virginia Corporation (VTC) serves as the presenting sponsor, embodying the rich legacy and community spirit of the festival. "The Freedom Classic is a timeless tradition that honors the excellence of HBCUs and the spirit of progress," said

Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "We are thrilled to partner as presenting sponsor for this milestone celebration and welcome everyone to experience what makes Virginia, and this festival, truly special."

Dominion Energy: Honoring Military Families

Dominion Energy returns as the official Military Sponsor, ensuring military families can attend and enjoy the event. "This partnership reflects the heart of the festival-creating space for gratitude, unity, and shared celebration," said Jennifer Williams, Event Manager.

Event Highlights



Basketball Games:

Featuring the rivalry between Virginia Union University (VUU) and VSU women's and men's teams.



College Fair:

Opportunities to meet collegiate representatives and explore academic programs.



Vendor Marketplace:

Showcasing local and regional businesses.



Family-Friendly Fun:

Entertainment, live music, interactive games, and special performances.

Community Connection:

Gathering of alumni, leaders, and organizations celebrating HBCU history and impact.

Event Details



Date:

Saturday, January 18, 2025



Time:

Doors open at Noon; Women's Basketball Game at 1 PM; Men's Basketball Game at 3:30 PM



Location:

VSU Multipurpose Center, 20809 2nd Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803

Admission:

$25 General Admission at .

About the Freedom Classic Festival

Debuting in 1996, the festival honors Civil Rights Movement trailblazers and celebrates HBCUs' contributions to education, culture, and social progress. It remains a beacon of unity, inspiration, and celebration.

"For 30 years, the Freedom Classic has been more than just basketball games-it's a movement," said Jennifer Williams. "We're proud to create an experience that honors heritage, inspires the future, and brings the community together."

For more information, visit



or contact Frances Burruss at 804-625-3457 or

[email protected] .

