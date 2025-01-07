Taylor Herring Appoints Sam Corry As First MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Taylor Herring has appointed its first managing director, promoting managing partner Sam Corry to the new role.



Corry, who joined the agency 12 years ago, will be responsible for leading innovation in its next phase of growth. Before joining Taylor Herring, Corry was a publicist and a campaign lobbyist for the Confederation of British (CBI).



In his new role, Corry will focus on evolving the 24-year-old agency's offering, creating new revenue streams, while expanding the agency's footprint within the Publicis Groupe network. He will continue to lead strategy and creative on some of the agency's key clients including easyJet, Sky and Aldi.



Corry will work alongside the senior leadership team of CEO James Herring, COO Cath Taylor, and chief creative officer Peter Mountstevens (CCO).



Herring said:“Sam has delivered exceptional work for the agency since he joined. From working in the trenches of media relations as a newcomer to playing a key role the evolution the agency over the last decade. During which he's delivered award-winning work for some of the UK's biggest brands. Sam will play a key role in helping shape the next growth phase of the agency with an emphasis on innovation."



Corry added:“The industry is at an exciting moment of change. The news media landscape is rapidly evolving, clients are seeking new creative solutions from their agencies, whilst the skills required in our industry is also shifting.

The next chapter in our growth will see us focus on innovating our offering, doubling down on our creative capabilities, and up-skilling a future-ready workforce."



Taylor Herring was acquired by Publicis in April 2021 and currently employs 50 people with an annual revenue of £10.1 million. It is part of Publicis UK's influence practice, led by CEO Rebbeca Grant , alongside MSL and sustainability and ESG specialist Salterbaxter. The agency's client list includes Samsung, easyJet, NatWest, Kellogg's McVitie's and UKTV.

