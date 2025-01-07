Annual Skiing Courses Of DYSS Begin In Gulmarg
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The annual Skiing Training programme organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports started on Tuesday at Gulmarg.
The 15-day training course's first batch of 2025 comprising 50 students from government schools of J&K was inaugurated by Joint Director Kashmir DYSS, Mohammad Rashid Kohili. He was accompanied by District YSS Officer Baramulla Ghulam Qadir and Incharge YSS Skiing Courses Hilal Ahmed.
This year, DYSS has chartered out the plan of organising six courses for boys and girls under the guidance of Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez and DG YSS Rajinder Singh Tara.
The course is being organised with the technical expertise of Incharge Course Ghulam Nabi Rashi, Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Mushtaq Khan, Mohammad Rafiq, Fayaz Ahmed, Tariq Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed.
DYSS is also exploring all possibilities of organising basic training in Skiing at Sonamarg, Yousmarg,
Doodhpathri and other tourist places of the valley.
