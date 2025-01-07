Jammu Police Raids Nearly Two Dozen Spa Centres Over 'Immoral' Activity Suspicions

Senior Superintendent of Police, city south Jammu, Ajay Sharma said the simultaneous searches were conducted at 20 spa centres in presence of concerned Tehsildars.

“The raids were carried out on the orders of the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (Jammu) following large-scale complaints about illegal and suspicious activities at the spa centres which have seen a mushroom growth in the recent past,” the officer told reporters.

The joint search parties conducted a thorough search of the spa centres to ensure that no immoral activities were going on, he said.

He said there were also reports that the order of the district magistrate to ensure proper police verification of the tenants was not followed.

No one was arrested during the operation so far as further investigation is on, the SP said.

Referring to the arrest of two persons in Channi Himmat area on the charges of rape in August last year, the officer said girl from Bihar, working at the spa centre, had accused her employer of rape before pushing her into immoral activities.

