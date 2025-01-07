Jammu Police Raids Nearly Two Dozen Spa Centres Over 'Immoral' Activity Suspicions
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu Police on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly two dozen spa centres following complaints of alleged immoral activities, a senior officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, city south Jammu, Ajay Sharma said the simultaneous searches were conducted at 20 spa centres in presence of concerned Tehsildars.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The raids were carried out on the orders of the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (Jammu) following large-scale complaints about illegal and suspicious activities at the spa centres which have seen a mushroom growth in the recent past,” the officer told reporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
The joint search parties conducted a thorough search of the spa centres to ensure that no immoral activities were going on, he said.
He said there were also reports that the order of the district magistrate to ensure proper police verification of the tenants was not followed.
Read Also
Jammu Shootout: Police Says Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered
IGP Kashmir Chairs Meeting Of Top Officials, Reviews Security In Valley
No one was arrested during the operation so far as further investigation is on, the SP said.
Referring to the arrest of two persons in Channi Himmat area on the charges of rape in August last year, the officer said girl from Bihar, working at the spa centre, had accused her employer of rape before pushing her into immoral activities.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109065350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.