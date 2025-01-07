Same Old, Same Old Armenia's Unchanging Behavior On Peace Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On January 6, at about 14:10, Armenian armed forces from
positions near Digh settlement in the Gorus region once again
opened fire on Azerbaijan army positions in the direction of Zabukh
settlement in the Lachin region. This provocation follows a similar
incident on January 5, when Armenian forces fired on same
Azerbaijani positions near Zabukh and Jagazur settlements,
demonstrating a troubling pattern.
Armenia appears to be demonstrating a clear direction as we
enter the new year. The most recent incident occurred four months
ago, on September 5, in the Kalbajar region. Given the activity
from both sides-particularly Armenia-regarding the signing of a
peace treaty since that time, many were hopeful that an agreement
would finally be reached. However, this has not come to pass.
Another noteworthy aspect of this incident is its timing. The
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan drew attention with the
ideas he presented in his annual speech on December 31, just before
the New Year holiday.
His address featured a recurring theme:“Real Armenia.”
This phrase appeared no less than eleven times in the short,
two-page message. Pashinyan emphasized the need for Armenia to
focus on its true self, without delusions of territorial expansion.
He said,“Real Armenia, the Republic of Armenia with an area of
29,743 square kilometres, must become the guiding ideology not only
for the government and the parliamentary majority but also for
every citizen of the Republic of Armenia.” Later, Pashinyan
added,“We must change and transform, dear people, dear
citizens of the Republic of Armenia.”
Notably, for the first time in several years following the war
in 2020, Pashinyan did not mention "Artsakh" or "Nagorno-Karabakh"
in his New Year's message. Furthermore, there were no significant
references to these "issues."
He even hinted at the need to amend the Armenian constitution,
suggesting that territorial claims against neighbours were a
harmful and outdated approach. It's indeed positive progress
considering both parties 'deadlocked' processes. Yet, he remains
ensnared in a web of lies and a flawed system. His stance on this
issue remains inconsistent, as he has previously backtracked on his
own remarks about constitutional changes and attempted to accuse
Azerbaijan's constitution of territorial claims against
Armenia.
At the same time, in 2024, steps have been taken towards the
militarization of Armenia, with the country becoming more aligned
with the collective West. Despite this, Pashinyan did not mention
military development in his address, leading some to believe that
he was attempting to improve his party's image by focusing on
non-revisionist discourse. However, this is a deceptive strategy.
Pashinyan's actions show a clear intent to advance Armenia's
military capabilities, while public rhetoric may suggest
otherwise.
President Ilham Aliyev has once again highlighted the growing
threat posed by Armenia's militarization. In his address on the
occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, he
voiced his concern over Armenia's military buildup, stressing that
it lacked a logical basis.
“If we were to note the most worrying moment for us this
year, of course, it would be Armenia's armament. There is no
logical explanation for this. Armenia has faced a complete fiasco
with its policy of aggression. Their military defeats in 2020 and
then 2023 should have shown them the right path. We were trying to
do this and are continuing our efforts to this day. I have
repeatedly urged them both in my official statements and during our
negotiations with the Armenian side to stay away from this
dangerous path.”
He warned that Armenia's rapid militarization and
large-scale armament posed a significant threat to regional
stability.
“I believe that Armenia's large-scale armament campaign is yet
another source of threat to the region. Therefore, let me say
again, it is not too late for them to turn back from this dangerous
path. The South Caucasus should be a region of peace, security and
cooperation. Armenia's large-scale and rapid militarization and the
supply of deadly weapons can disrupt this peace, the possible
peace. I must also mention one thing. Azerbaijan will not simply
observe this.”
This uptick in hostilities also comes amid Armenia's ongoing attempts to make decisions regarding the
arrest of former generals and a thorough investigation into the
mistakes made during the 44-day war. The scrutiny over past
military failures raises questions about why Armenia justifies the
actions of the war, even though it waged an aggressive conflict and
acknowledges Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. This resurgence of
military aggression only reaffirms Armenia's position as the
aggressor in the conflict.
The harsh reality of Armenia's military history and its
persistent internal dysfunction points to a future where peace may
remain elusive unless Armenia alters its course. The reality and
the message is clear: Armenia's arming itself against Azerbaijan,
especially and most probably under the influence of Western powers,
will only prolong instability and without meaningful reforms and
genuine efforts toward peace, Armenia will remain trapped in a
cycle of provocation and defeat.
