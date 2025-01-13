A Year of Continued Commitment to the Local Community: Joramco’s 2024 CSR Initiatives

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has had another successful year of implementing initiatives aimed at supporting the local community. The company recognizes its responsibility towards making a positive impact and has continued its commitment in 2024 based on its main areas of focus: health, education, environment, and underprivileged communities.



Engaging directly with the local community, the company hosted an Iftar during Ramadan for children in collaboration with several charity organizations at the Children’s Museum. In addition, Joramco took the initiative to distribute 1000 food parcels across various regions of Jordan, where Joramco’s team actively participated in packaging and distribution. Later in the year, volunteers participated in preparing food parcels as part of a donation campaign for Gaza.



Joramco’s dedication to the local community includes shaping their futures through education. This is why the company continued rehabilitating schools around Jordan, sponsoring the renovations of Abdullah Bin Um Maktoum Secondary Mixed School for the visually impaired, as well as Al-Manara Mixed Elementary School. The company provided various enhancements to facilities and equipment, creating a better learning environment for both students and teachers.



Moreover, Joramco partnered last year with the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) to provide 25 scholarships to Joramco Academy’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program. These scholarships enable less privileged students to take advantage of a strong educational program and help them launch their careers with guaranteed employment at Joramco after graduation.



Aligning with its health pillar, Joramco always strives to raise awareness about health-related issues among the local community as well as its own employees. The company organized a blood drive in collaboration with the Blood Bank Directorate, witnessing the participation of a significant number of its employees who donated blood for a greater cause. In addition, it hosted an awareness session in partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) in October for its female employees as well as women from the Giza district. The partnership with KHCF was not limited to awareness sessions; it involved participating in the foundation’s Steps for Life initiative. Last year, Joramco’s employees walked the Wadi Bin Hammad trail in Karak, with the proceeds of this hike directed towards supporting cancer patients.



Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, expressed pride in the company’s continued commitment to the community, stating, “We are proud of the social responsibility work done through the CSR committee at Joramco. Our ongoing and new initiatives in key areas reflect our deep commitment to making a meaningful, long-term impact on the communities we serve. We believe that by aligning our actions with our values, we can create lasting change that benefits both people and the planet.”



MENAFN13012025002844009143ID1109084078