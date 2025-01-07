Al Duhail Face Challenge To Retain Lead As Teams Prepare For Second Half

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: The Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) resumes this weekend as the second half of the season kicks off with teams gearing up for the crucial stage in the title race.

Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail, currently top of the standings with 25 points, have stepped up their training after a surprising loss to bottom-side Al Khor before the break.

They face a tough challenge to retain their three-point lead over defending champions Al Sadd and in-form Al Ahli.

The coming weeks are expected to feature a four-way title race, with Pedro Martin's Al Gharafa, on 21 points from 11 matches, closing in on the top three.

Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge (centre) speaks to his players during the training session.

Al Shamal (16 points), along with Umm Salal and Al Wakrah (both on 14 points), will also look to rise in the standings.

Action resumes Friday with Al Rayyan facing Umm Salal and Al Arabi meeting Al Shahania.

Al Rayyan, in 8th place with 13 points, will be under new coach Artur Jorge, who previously managed Botafogo.

The club parted ways with Younes Ali during the winter break, just over three months after his appointment.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah has also made a coaching change, with Poya Asbaghi replacing Ali Rahma Al Marri. Asbaghi's first match in charge of the Blue Wave will be Saturday's clash against Al Ahli.

Al Gharafa will meet Al Khor the same day, as the latter seek to escape the relegation zone following their morale-boosting victory over Al Duhail.

Al Duhail will face Qatar SC on Sunday before Al Sadd take on Al Shamal.

Al Sadd, the biggest challengers to Al Duhail's lead, have had a busy winter break despite missing several players on Qatar duty at the recently-concluded Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait.

The holders also played friendlies against Kuwait's Al Qadsia, Kazma SC and Khaitan.

They will be without Matheus Uribe, who parted ways with the club by mutual consent earlier this week.