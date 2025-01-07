Tinuiti Earns Top Marks In Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HRC CEI

Nation's Foremost Benchmarking Survey Recognizes Tinuiti's Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community and Workplace Equality

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has earned a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, today the 2025 CEI places Tinuiti among 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI.Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer at Tinuiti, said:“The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index has recognized Tinuiti with top marks- an achievement that both recognizes and confirms our work as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. While this is a proud moment for Tinuiti and our commitment to fostering a workplace of equity, inclusion, and support, it is also a moment for reaffirming our dedication, and acknowledging there is more progress to be made. Today, we hold ourselves and each other accountable as we continue seeking new opportunities to grow, while also nurturing additional initiatives and strengthening practices already in place.”A top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index serves as testament to the hard work of Tinuiti's dedicated DEI team. Through close collaboration with employee resource group (ERG) leaders and groups, as well as Tinuiti's Diversity Council, the DEI team ensures Tinuiti provides a space for rights for underrepresented groups and continues to foster a workplace reflecting both diversity and equality. Tinuiti offers benefits to same and different-sex spouses, adoption benefits, fertility and surrogacy support, paid family leave, health insurance, dental/vision for different-sex spouses, same-sex spouses, different-sex partners, and same-sex partners.Tinuiti further supports and promotes inclusion and visibility with an officially recognized LGBTQ+ employee group, called TinuitiPride+, and a Diversity Council that includes LGBTQ+ members. Tinuiti also offers philanthropic support for organizations including: SunServe, Sylvia Rivera Law Project, The Ali Forney Center, and Callen-Lorde. Policies are in place to prohibit philanthropic support (financial, in-kind, or employee matching donations) to any non-religious organizations that have a written policy of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. New hires and employees, including managers, are required to regularly attend training that clearly states the firm's non-discrimination policy, including gender identity and sexual orientation. These and more policies and practices are in place to ensure Tinuiti offers continuous support for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, today and into the future.Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Campaign President, said:“At its core, the work of the CEI is about understanding, commitment and compassion – it doesn't happen overnight. Since the start of this work 22 years ago, we've seen drastic shifts in corporate America towards more equitable and inclusive working conditions, family formation and healthcare benefits, and nondiscrimination protections. At times, progress meets backlash from politically-motivated detractors, but more companies than ever before are dedicating the time and resources to reinforcing workplace inclusion. As a result, they are more competitive and more creative while attracting and retaining top talent and widening their consumer base. Our door is open for companies looking to learn more about supporting every single employee so they can bring their best to work.”Established in 2002, the 2025 Corporate Equality Index is the 22nd iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. The full report is available online at .About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit / .

Victoria Woodside

For Tinuiti

+ +1 (412) 240-6043

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.