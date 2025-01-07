Fintech And E Commerce Dominate As Women Led Startups Secure $930 Mn In 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 7 (KNN) The Indian startup ecosystem has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, witnessing an unprecedented surge in women's participation.

The year 2024 marked a watershed moment as funding for female-led startups soared by 93.75 per cent, reflecting the growing confidence in women entrepreneurs.

According to the Indian Startup Funding Report 2024 by Inc42, these startups secured USD 930 million across 136 deals, compared to USD 480 million over 118 deals in 2023.

This growth underscores a broader trend: women are not only stepping up as founders and co-founders but also attracting significant investments. The fintech sector led the charge, accounting for 28.7 per cent (USD 266.91 million) of the total funding across just 17 deals.

E-commerce followed closely, raising USD 212 million through 53 deals (22.8 per cent of total funding), while enterprise tech secured 14 per cent (USD 130 million).

Health tech and cleantech also made notable contributions, garnering 11 per cent (USD 102.3 million) and 14.1 per cent (USD 130.93 million) of the funds, respectively.

The rise of women-led startups reflects a cultural and economic shift in India, where investors increasingly recognize the value and impact of gender-diverse leadership.

Beyond the funding surge, 2024 also witnessed a boost in public confidence as 13 new-age companies launched their initial public offerings (IPOs), collectively raising over Rs 29,247 crore.

These startups raised Rs 14,672 crore through fresh issues and an additional Rs 14,574 crore via offers for sale (OFS).

Among the notable IPOs were established names like Swiggy, Ola Electric, and FirstCry, alongside emerging players such as TAC Security, Unicommerce, and Menhood.

Ten of these were mainboard IPOs, while three catered to the SME segment. This success highlights the maturity of India's startup ecosystem and its readiness to embrace market opportunities.

The flourishing of women entrepreneurs and successful IPOs underline a transformative year for Indian startups, setting the stage for sustained growth and innovation.

With increasing gender diversity and robust funding, the ecosystem is poised for a brighter, more inclusive future.

(KNN Bureau)