Healthicity Unveils Key Insights From Its 2024 Compliance And Auditing Checkup Report

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthicity , an industry-leading provider of healthcare compliance and medical auditing software solutions, announced the release of its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Compliance and Auditing Checkup Report. The comprehensive report gathered over 600 responses from professionals across diverse sectors of the healthcare industry, shedding light on emerging trends, key challenges, and evolving best practices.Key Findings from the Auditing Survey:-Greatest Compliance Risks: Documentation issues remain the highest perceived risk (42%), followed by coding/billing challenges (21%).-Top Goals for Auditing Programs: 89% of organizations conduct audits to ensure billing accuracy, while 68% focus on capturing missed billing opportunities.-Technology Use: Over half (53%) of organizations do not use dedicated auditing software, highlighting a potential gap in efficiency and accuracy.Key Findings from the Compliance Survey:-Top Compliance Risks: HIPAA compliance was identified as the greatest risk by nearly 30% of respondents.-Impact of New Guidance: Nearly half of respondents said the Office of Inspector General's new General Compliance Program Guidance has had a“minimal impact” on their program.-Focus Areas for 2025: Updating policies and procedures (61%) and conducting additional compliance audits (66%) are top priorities for organizations aiming to enhance their compliance effectiveness.“This year's report underscores the complexity of the healthcare compliance and auditing landscape,” said Darin Johnson, CEO of Healthicity.“The findings provide invaluable insights that help organizations benchmark their programs and address critical risks in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.”The survey also revealed a strong emphasis on leveraging data to drive decision-making, with many organizations citing the importance of internal audits (73%). However, limited resources and keeping pace with regulatory changes were cited as ongoing challenges.Access the Full ReportDownload the full 2024 Compliance and Auditing Checkup Report to explore these insights in greater detail and gain actionable strategies for improving compliance and auditing programs.About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity's auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. The company's Compliance Manager platform is an all-in-one solution to streamline compliance programs and Audit Manager allows total oversight of auditing programs.

