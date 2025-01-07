Consumer Protection Complaints Rise By 30% In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 7 (Petra) – The of Industry, Trade, and reported a 30% rise in consumer protection complaints in 2024, reaching 1,066 complaints compared to 820 in 2023 due to intensified awareness campaigns about consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Law.The ministry's spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi, noted that many complaints were resolved amicably, ensuring the rights of complainants. A total of 958 complaints, or 91% of those submitted, were successfully closed. Notably, accounted for 200 complaints, representing 19% of the total for the year.In 2024, the Consumer Protection Directorate significantly expanded awareness efforts, publishing 23 awareness bulletins on the ministry's website, 6 on its Facebook page, and 6 on the "Sanad" platform.The ministry also conducted 7 workshops across various governorates, including Tafilah, Aqaba, Ma'an, Jerash, Ajloun, and Amman, in collaboration with chambers of commerce and local offices. Furthermore, 12,000 SMS messages were sent to raise awareness among consumers and suppliers.The Consumer Protection Law, enacted in 2017, ensures consumers' rights to safe goods and services, accurate information, and fair purchasing conditions. Suppliers are required to provide clear information about their products and services, respect purchase agreements, and ensure product quality and conformity to advertised specifications.In cases where goods or services are defective, the law mandates suppliers to return the purchase price or pay damages equivalent to the defect's value. After-sales services, including maintenance and spare parts, are also emphasized. Suppliers are prohibited from taking actions that infringe on consumer rights and must ensure delivery within agreed or customary timeframes.