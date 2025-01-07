Ad Results Media Forms Strategic Partnership With Stagwell's Brand Performance Network, Bolstering Global Network's Audio Advantages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new partnership creates the most advanced marketing capability within a global marketing by allowing any Stagwell agency, including Assembly, Assembly Digital Commerce, Business Traveller Media, CPB Group LATAM, Forsman & Bodenfors, INK-Media, Goodstuff, Locaria, Multiview and Vitro, to seamlessly tap into ARM's industry-leading intelligence, specialized services, expansive network of audio and creator partners, and 360-degree solutions spanning podcast, streaming, radio, YouTube, and extensions across live experiences and social. It builds on ARM's track record for delivering audio media strategy, creative, planning and buying for leading brands including Molson Coors, BetterHelp, ZipRecruiter and Liquid Death.

"Our media network partners are advancing Stagwell clients into the future, and ARM brings deep specialization and unique advantages in harnessing the power and impact of the audio landscape," said Jon Schaaf, Global Chief Investment Officer, Stagwell Brand Performance Network. "This industry-first collaboration will help us challenge legacy investment models, educate marketers and elevate the untapped power of audio in the consumer journey."

According to Edison Research, 135 million people now listen to a podcast monthly, with IAB reporting a large share of Gen Z and Millennials now spend more time with audio content than streaming TV. With audio consumption representing 25 percent of ad-supported media time but only eight percent of advertiser budgets, more marketers stand to benefit from right-sizing their media mix, based on a newly released report from WARC Advisory and Audacy .

"Audio and audio-first creators have earned even more relevance amidst ongoing mass media fragmentation, offering brands mass reach, deep, authentic audience engagement and performance unparalleled by other channels," said Jordan Fox, CEO of ARM. "Stagwell is a powerhouse in building agile partnerships and specialized solutions that take brands into the next frontiers of marketing innovation, and together we are elevating audio as a potent vehicle of business and cultural impact."

