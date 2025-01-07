ZERO BREEZE Unveils Its Revolutionary Mark 3 Portable Air Conditioner At CES 2025

Weighing under 22 pounds (approx. 10kg), the Mark 3 is a faithful mobile cooling companion with the highest level of portability in the air conditioning space for open-air workers, track racers, van life dwellers, campers and semi-truck drivers

- anyone in need of effective climate control in compact spaces. Its sleek design and ergonomic handle ensure easy setup anywhere, anytime. Most importantly, the solid robust build of the Mark 3 allows it to perform in high-intensity and challenging environments such as construction sites and racing tracks.

More cooling for less energy

The Mark 3, equipped with spot cooling technology delivers air conditioning at an exceptionally energy-efficient rate that is perfect for outdoor usage. The swappable 1022Wh battery charges to 80% in just 2 hours, providing up to 7 hours of cool comfort on a single charge. For longer operation, you can connect additional power sources, such as a battery bank or portable power station, or link multiple batteries using the included power cable. With targeted spot cooling technology, the Mark 3 directs airflow precisely to the area or person that needs it. This not only ensures efficient cooling but also reduces overall energy consumption, making it both environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Adaptable climate control

Engineered with seven dynamic modes, including Rocket Mode for maximum cooling and Sleep Mode for quiet operation - the Mark 3 adapts to varied user needs for optimal performance and efficiency. It features a user-friendly climate control system that allows users to easily set any desired cooling temperature ranging between 61°F and 82°F. Environments ranging from 100 to 150 square feet are ideal for maximizing the cooling capabilities of the Mark 3.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind

With a strong commitment to delivering convenient and comfortable cooling solutions for the great outdoors, ZERO BREEZE features a one-of-a-kind dual duct system that allows for peak efficiency in thermostatic control. Its condensation drain system also drains automatically, supported by a sensor and pump to prevent accidental spillage in campers and trucks.

"At ZERO BREEZE, instead of adapting the traditional air conditioners to more portable options, we are committed to innovation and creating solutions that are changing the way we experience the great outdoors," said Max Ma, Founder of ZERO BREEZE. "The Mark 3 represents the culmination of years of research and development, bringing users an unparalleled portable cooling solution across a diverse range of scenarios: from camping, truck traveling, construction sites and many more."

Availability:

The Mark 3 is now available for pre-order at a discount, coming to a total of only $1299.99. The first batch of units is expected to ship in late February based on the order sequence.

For more information about the Mark 3 and to place your pre-order, visit .



About ZERO BREEZE

Founded in 2016 and driven by a passion for innovation, ZERO BREEZE is a trailblazer in developing portable cooling solutions for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals seeking comfort in challenging environments.

Unlike traditional air conditioning units, which typically use standard compressors, ZERO BREEZE's portable air conditioners feature a unique micro twin-cylinder compressor. This design is specifically engineered to meet the needs of people on the move, providing efficient, portable cooling.

From portable air conditioners to versatile power sources, our solutions have applications beyond camping-serving patients, emergency teams, outdoor workers, race car drivers, and pets. This versatility showcases our commitment to enhancing comfort in any environment.

At ZERO BREEZE, our drive for innovation extends beyond our products; it's about making a positive impact on communities and the environment worldwide. Through a blend of creativity, functionality, and design, we strive to deliver solutions that provide cool comfort while inspiring a better way of living.

Media Contact:

