KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Cineworld Group, a leading global theatre operator, today announced the appointments of

Kelly Dowdy as Chief Digital and Officer and Adam Snow as Chief Strategy Officer. Both will report to Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Regal Cineworld Group.

"I am excited to welcome Kelly and Adam to our senior leadership group in the newly created roles of Chief Digital and Officer and Chief Strategy Officer," said Acuna. "As the momentum continues for both our business and the theatrical industry at large, I'm confident that Kelly and Adam will play critical roles in advancing our strategic objectives as we drive growth and success for Regal Cineworld. Kelly brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation and technological innovation, and Adam's deep experience in strategic planning, analytics and execution will be instrumental in guiding our long-term vision and ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry."

Dowdy will be

responsible for leading the company's digital transformation and driving Regal Cineworld's overall digital strategy aligned with business objectives. The role is critical to enhancing the company's digital footprint, optimizing customer experiences and fostering innovation across the organization. She will oversee all aspects of IT and digital operations, the development and management of digital products and services, as well as both foundational systems and customer facing/mobile applications.

Regal Cineworld Group continues to be well positioned for accelerated growth through improvements to existing assets, and digital enhancements to the moviegoing experience. Dowdy will be tasked with managing those improvements to the consumer experience as the company rolls out upgrades to its digital channels including the website and app.

Dowdy joins Regal Cineworld from Yum! Brands where she most recently served as SVP, Global Digital and Technology, leading the digital transformation of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell's e-commerce ordering and restaurants technologies. She has also served in senior roles at Express Scripts/Cigna and The Boeing Company. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, she received both her bachelor's and master's in information technology from the school.

Snow will be responsible for evolving the company's strategic vision, planning and implementing the organization's key priorities, defining and driving the organization's long-term strategic plan and ensuring organizational alignment with it. He will be charged with the formulation and execution of strategies to achieve sustainable growth, will oversee market analysis and competitive intelligence, will improve operational efficiency, and enhance competitive positioning.

Snow joins Regal Cineworld from Aimbridge Hospitality where he served as Executive Vice President, Transformation, Strategy and Analytics. He previously held leaderships roles at Dine Brands, where as VP of Corporate Strategy he led strategy and analytics for the IHOP brand and for Dine overall. His previous strategic roles include tenures at Disney, spanning global Parks and Resorts with multiple operating teams across US and China, Dell and Bain & Company among others. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and University of Chicago.

About Regal Cineworld

Regal Cineworld operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City

brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Cineworld is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

