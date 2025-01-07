Voltalia SA: Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Contract As Of December 31, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by NATIXIS ODDO BHF under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2024:



53,758 shares

€526,043.54

Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,654

Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 2,597

Volume traded on buy side over the period: 536,262 shares for €4,560,802 Volume traded on sell side over the period: 550,002 shares for €4,722,729

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:



30,384 shares €1,000,000

