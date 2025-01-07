From Pools To Plants, Aiper Introduces New Products And Enters New Smart Yard Category For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on the successful Scuba X Series family of robotic pool cleaners – the Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro

which recently debuted at IFA 2025 – the Scuba X1 Pro Max

joins the line-up at this year's show as the brand's most technologically advance pool cleaners to date. Designed to take the hassle out of pool cleaning, the new additions to the Scuba X Series address consumer pain points, providing a thorough deep clean at the push of a button. The new robotic cleaner features Aiper's new and improved HydroComm Pro

underwater communications device that connects directly to the Aiper app (available on IOS and Android), allowing for the selection of advanced cleaning options and the ability to perform water quality testing.

Also joining the lineup is Aiper's second generation cordless, robotic pool skimmer, the Surfer S2 . Created to replace the outdated netted cleaning tool, the Surfer S2 collects debris from the pool's surface and neatly stores it in its leak-proof baffle for hours of untethered cleaning. Designed with new depth sensors, the robotic skimmer can accurately navigate obstacles like stairs, sunbathing ledges, and more, for an immaculate pool surface.

Taking its industry-leading smart technology out of the pool, Aiper is expanding into the smart yard maintenance category with the launch of the IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler. An industry-first, hands-free solution for homeowners, IrriSense ensures lawn watering needs are met no matter the season.

"Whether it's maintaining a clean pool or maintaining a watered lawn, we understand that outdoor upkeep can be time consuming, exhausting and backbreaking work," says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "We strive to develop industry-first solutions that not only make chores easier for homeowners, but also free up their time to enjoy their backyards. Our dedication to developing award-winning products continues to grow as we expand into different outdoor maintenance categories and reach new audiences through the power of smart cleaning technology."

The Scuba X Series and the IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler will be unveiled at CES 2025 at the Aiper booth (#52311) in the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. To celebrate the launch of the new products, Aiper will be hosting a new Product Launch event on January 8 at 11am (PST) in its booth with splashy product demos and more. Aiper also had a presence at CES Unveiled on January 5 and Pepcom Digital Experience! on January 6.

More about the new Aiper products at 2025 CES

The Scuba X1

The perfect poolside companion, the Scuba X1 comes equipped with four cleaning modes – floor, wall, waterline, floor + wall + waterline – and provides a reliable pool cleaning experience for users struggling with bothersome debris in pools up to 2100 sq. ft. With the inclusion of Aiper's OmniSenseTM technology, the X1 uses underwater sensors to predict obstacles, preventing collisions and protecting users' pools. The cleaner also leverages Aiper's WavePathTM Navigation 3.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness. Ensuring no debris is left behind, the X1 includes upgraded WaveLineTM technology which offers an advanced, continuous horizontal waterline cleaning. The Scuba X1 will be available for sale in February for $1,199.

The Scuba X1 Pro

The next generation of pool maintenance, the Scuba X1 Pro is the world's first smart cordless robotic pool cleaner to use sensors and algorithms to adapt to all different pool conditions through Aiper's patented OmniSense+TM adaptive path planning technology. For an unparalleled cleaning experience, the robotic cleaner features WaveLineTM, an enhanced version of Aiper's technology that enables continuous horizontal waterline cleaning. With three cleaning modes – including an Auto Mode that can detect varying debris levels – the Scuba X1 Pro cleans pool walls, floors, and waterlines with its quad-roller brush system and powerful suction, all within its 180-minute runtime. The Scuba X1 Pro will be available for sale in February for $1,399.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max

The pinnacle of cordless, robotic pool cleaning, the Scuba X1 Pro Max is an all-in-one cleaning solution that expertly cleans a pool's surface, walls, floor, and waterline, delivering professional-grade results with ease. Able to tackle pools up to 3,230 sq. ft. on a single charge

when operating on the surface.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max effectively removes leaves, dirt, and even ultra-fine particles from every corner of the pool. Harnessing 40 ultrasonic sensors, and Aiper's OmniSense+TM 2.0 and FlexiPathTM 2.0 adaptive path planning technology, the cleaner precisely maps complex pool features, selecting an optimal cleaning path to ensure a comprehensive

clean. With eight cleaning modes, the Scuba X1 Pro Max leaves no debris behind, ensuring every inch of the pool is covered.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max will be available for sale on February 14th for $2,299.

The IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler

A category-first for Aiper, the CES 2025 Innovation Award-winning IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler is a revolutionary solution designed to nurture lawns and make yard maintenance easier for homeowners. Simulating natural rainfall for optimal care, the smart irrigation sprinkler perfectly maintains yards of all shapes up to 400 sq. meters. With customizable mapping, the solution reduces sprinkler

usage, significantly improves watering efficiency, and automatically adjusts its water schedule via data collected from its weather and soil monitoring sensors. With installation of just three minutes, the above-ground sprinkler offers a convenient lawn care solution for homeowners and can be controlled through the Aiper app. The IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler will be available for sale in May 2025 for $399.

The Surfer S2

The ultimate hassle-free experience, Aiper's Surfer S2 skims the pool's surface to rid the water of floating debris such as bugs, leaves, and petals. Equipped with Aiper's DebrisGuardTM, the robotic pool skimmer comes with a leak-proof baffle to ensure that once captured, no debris can escape. The powerful skimmer also features a 150μm filter to aid in the removal of algae, fine hair, and other tiny debris. With two advanced depth detecting direct time-of-flight optical sensors, the Surfer S2 is able to navigate obstacles efficiently, guaranteeing a faster response time and wider detection range. Powered by an advanced charging system and solar panel technology, the Surfer S2 is cordless and has a battery life of over 35 hours – even under cloudy skies. To guarantee a clean and safe pool, the Surfer S2 also features a slow-release chlorine dispenser for water sterilization, helping to maintain optimal chlorine levels. Able to connect with the Aiper app, the Surfer S2 provides real-time updates on the product's status, and allows for targeted cleaning, effectively replacing manual netting. The Surfer S2 will be available for sale in January for $449.

