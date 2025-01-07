Arcana Network Launches Chain Abstraction SDK To Unify Multi-Chain Experience

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Arcana has introduced its Chain Abstraction SDK , designed to streamline the multi-chain experience for developers and users alike. This innovative solution allows developers to integrate Chain Abstraction into their applications, enabling users to spend a unified balance across chains without the need for swapping, bridging, or managing gas.

Simplifying Blockchain Complexity for Developers and Users

As Web3 expands across Layer 1s, Layer 2s, Appchains, and Rollups, fragmented ecosystems have created significant barriers for developers and users alike. Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK abstracts these complexities with just a single integration, enabling seamless spending of assets across chains.

Key Benefits of Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK



Unified Balances : Users enjoy aggregated balances across chains, enabling instant transactions without bridging or swapping assets.

Wallet Flexibility: Supports existing EOA wallets, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Rabby, and others.

Frictionless User Experience : Gas payments in stablecoins like USDC or USDT, near-instant cross-chain transactions in under 20 seconds, and full custody of user assets. Developer-Friendly Integration : Plug-and-play SDK with minimal front-end changes and no need for smart contract upgrades or migrations.

The SDK currently supports ETH, USDT, and USDC across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and Optimism, with more chains and assets coming soon.

A Milestone Achieved

Earlier this year, Arcana's Chain Abstraction protocol launched the Arcana Wallet , a Chrome extension that showcased a unified, chain-abstracted experience on popular decentralized apps such as Aave, Uniswap, CowSwap, Jumper, and Hyperliquid. With the launch of the Chain Abstraction SDK, Arcana is now enabling developers to integrate this seamless functionality directly into their applications.

Getting Started with Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK

About Arcana Network

Arcana Network is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol, powered by an Appchain, with the mission to transform the Web3 UX.

Since its inception in 2021, Arcana Network has introduced products that make web3 effortless. The upcoming Chain Abstraction Protocol built on a Modular Appchain and powered by $XAR, is the next evolution in simplifying Web3.

$XAR is the utility token that captures protocol fees, secures the network, incentivizes early adopters, and rewards resource providers.

Arcana Network's innovative technology is backed by prominent investors, including Balaji S., Polygon founders, John Lilic, and Santiago Roel, and investment funds such as Fenbushi, Republic, Woodstock, Polygon Ventures, DCG, LD Capital, and others.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube