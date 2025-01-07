New Year Message from Mr. Amadou Hott, candidate for the Presidency of the African Development bank Group ( ):

(MENAFN- APO Group)

New Year Message from Mr. Amadou Hott, candidate for the Presidency of the African Development Group ( ):

Dear Friends and partners,



As we welcome 2025, I want to take a moment to wish you all a happy new year and express my heartfelt gratitude for your support as I embark on a new journey with my candidacy for the Presidency of the African Development Bank Group.



Today, our beloved Africa faces immense challenges, but let us seize the opportunities this new year brings and work towards a brighter future for our continent.



I am fully prepared to leverage my extensive experience in both the private and public sectors to amplify the impact of the African Development Bank Group. My vision for driving a sustainable prosperity in our continent includes mobilizing resources, energizing the private sector, strengthening project execution, modernizing the Bank's operations, and forging strategic partnerships.



To turn this vision into reality, I commit to:





Successfully implement the new Ten-Year Strategy recently approved by the Governors with a strong focus on food security and industrialization



Facilitate the creation of an ecosystem of inclusive economic opportunities for youth and women



Accelerate the continent's digital transformation



Strengthen climate resilience and address fragility

And finally, promote regional integration and intra-African trade



I wish you a year filled with health, happiness, successes, and impactful moments.



Let us drive prosperity for Africa and showcase its immense talents and opportunities to the world.



Let's make 2025 a pivotal year for Africa!



Thank you.



