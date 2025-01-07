Superbrewed Food Announces Formation Of Advisory Board To Drive Strategic Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly appointed six-member Advisory Board brings decades of experience across a wide range of industries, from food science and nutrition to business development and entertainment. Their collective knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as Superbrewed Food continues to expand its influence and leadership within the market.

We are pleased to announce three new advisors:

– Founder, President, CSO, IMAGINutritionWith over four decades of experience in the natural products industry, Anthony brings deep scientific, entrepreneurial, and clinical knowledge to the team. In 1992 he co-founded EAS, the company that introduced creatine monohydrate to North America, and pioneered evidence-based sports nutrition supplements. Anthony is currently leading IMAGINutrition, a cutting-edge nutritional technology consultancy and will use his expertise to expand Superbrewed Food's evidence-based foundation.– Strategic Leader, Treatt PLCPaul brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the food, flavor, and nutrition sectors. As co-founder of The Urgent Company, he pioneered precision-fermented proteins, leading global expansion efforts across CPG brands. He now heads strategy and corporate development at Treatt PLC. Paul will help the Superbrewed Food team, navigate the path from concept to customer.– Former CEO, Chemours CompanyMark, former CEO of Chemours and ex-Chairman of its Board, brings a wealth of executive leadership and corporate governance experience. His strategic vision and deep understanding of business scaling will be instrumental in helping Superbrewed Food navigate its next phase of growth and capital development.

The

new advisors will join our three continuing advisors:

– Author, Agent, and Board Member of Multiple EntitiesShep is a renowned agent, producer, and visionary in the entertainment and food industries. Credited with creating the celebrity chef phenomenon, Shep brings a unique perspective on branding and influence. His career has spanned across music, film, and food, and he has been a leader in philanthropic initiatives.– Founder, AZ Hawk, LLCDavid Hawk, a former IFBB Professional Bodybuilder and sports nutrition innovator, has over 35 years of experience in sports management and marketing. As a patent holder in protein composition, David's insights into product development, consumers and marketing strategies for specific performance will continue to be a valuable asset to Superbrewed Food.– Founder, Food Loving Ventures, LLCJoe, a retired VP of Global Development at Ingredion, will leverage his expertise in food science and formulation to guide Superbrewed Food's launch and next generation pipeline development. He is an active member of the IFT Board of Directors and works with global food initiatives such as Seeding the Future and the Feeding Tomorrow Fund.

A Vision for the Future

The formation of this Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for Superbrewed Food as it continues to innovate and commercialize its patented, anaerobically produced, Postbiotic Cultured Protein. The diverse experience and vision of these advisors will help guide the company's long-term growth, expand its market presence, and bring new technologies and products to the forefront of the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals to our advisory board," said Bryan Tracy, CEO Co-Founder of Superbrewed Food. "Their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. Together, we will continue to develop innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company focused on the development of natural ingredients using an anaerobic fermentation process.

Made from microflora native to our microbiome, its products deliver superior nutritional and functional benefits compared to other plant, microbial and animal proteins. Superbrewed Food's Postbiotic Cultured Protein is sustainably produced, animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO and is remarkably versatile in terms of applications in foods. For more information on Superbrewed Food, please visit:



SOURCE Superbrewed Food Inc.