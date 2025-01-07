New Leadership Book, Thursday Fire: Fifty-Two Weeks Of Inspiration For Disciplined Leaders, Releases Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thursday Fire is inspired by Rogers' THURSDAY FIRE newsletter , a short weekly message meant to encourage, inspire, and serve as a call to action to leaders of all types. In this curated collection of 52 of the most popular messages, valuable wisdom from some of the world's top leaders in sports, business, and other areas of life is simplified and made applicable for leaders who want to improve.

Thursday Fire

is a straight-to-the-point resource, providing practical, actional advice for leaders of all kinds-from the room to the locker room. It's simple, relatable, resourceful, and gets quickly to the point.

Whether you're short on time, too busy to stop and reflect, or just in need of a leadership boost, this book offers a simple solution: five minutes of leadership insight, once per week, designed to keep you and your team focused, driven, and ready to tackle whatever challenges arise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Ben Rogers is the founder of BUILD Coaching Company, a leadership development group focused on cultivating Disciplined Leaders through practical experience in sports, small business, and life. He also serves as a junior partner at Hometown Realty and leads the Rogers-Long Team, a top-producing real estate group in Central Virginia. A former All-American and Hall of Fame offensive lineman at Hampden-Sydney College, Ben is recognized for his leadership, positivity, and relentless work ethic. For more information, visit buildthearmy .

