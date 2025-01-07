Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 1/7/2025 - 10:07 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. : Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to provide an update on the activities of the BHP Exploration Alliance in the Southwest U.S. Friedland commented: "The Basin and Range province of the Southwest U.S. remains one of the most promising frontiers for porphyry exploration. Together with BHP, we have deployed a new generation TyphoonTM system to look for potential world-class deposits that are hidden from the surface by younger cover rocks." Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading up $0.42 at $10.85.



