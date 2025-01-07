Kindercare Higher On Release Of Champ Camp Summer Schedule

(MENAFN- Baystreet) As school-age students around the country return to their classrooms after winter break, families know it's time to think ahead to how their children will spend summer break. To help families plan ahead for out-of-school time, Champions, which operates more than 1,000 before- and after-school programs nationwide, opened enrollment for their 2025 Champ Camp summer camp schedule.

Champions is part of KinderCare Companies' (NYSE: KLC) family of brands. KLC is one of the nation's leading private providers of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity, serving thousands of children in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

“While schools may take a break during the summer, we know many families need continued support. This can make it stressful for families who need to balance their work schedule with their need for high-quality summer activities for their children,” said Dan Figurski, President of Champions.

“As employers continue to implement return to work policies, we wanted to give families plenty of time to find a summer program that works best for their children and that's in a convenient location within their school or community. Last year half of summer camp attendees were signed up before the end of spring, showing us families like to plan ahead.”

