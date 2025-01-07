Obligo Presents: The Most Trusted Property Managers Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fintech company spotlights property management leaders in its 5th annual Renter's Trust Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Obligo , the fintech company on a mission to rid renters and landlords from the burden of security deposits and establish a new standard of trust in renting, has announced the recipients of its fifth annual Renter's Trust Awards.

In a rental landscape where move-out charges often create tension, these award-winning property management companies are proving that a tech-enabled approach to deposits can reduce friction, prevent negative reviews, and create an experience that doesn't just satisfy - but genuinely delights - renters.

Obligo's holistic suite of deposit solutions powers a trusted and streamlined rental experience for both properties and renters. The solution provides properties with the ability to maintain full protection, reduce bad debt, and offer an appealing amenity to prospective renters – who can choose to keep their security deposit, and instead use it to save, invest, or spend.

When renters move out, Obligo measures a property's deposit deductions (if any), renter sentiment towards those deductions, and if any outstanding charges are paid back in full. The awards recognize companies that have achieved a high degree of trust with their renters based on these criteria. For statistical quality, only operators with over 18 months of activity on the Obligo platform were considered for the award.

The 2024 Renter's Trust Award winners:



Blackfish Companies | Single Family | Utah | Property Management Software: Entrata



Del Val Realty & Property Management | Single Family | Pennsylvania | Property Management Software: Buildium



Enclave Property Management | Multifamily | North Dakota | Property Management Software: AppFolio



J&L Holding Corp | Multifamily | New York | Property Management Software: Yardi | 4 Time Winner



Luna Properties LLC | Single Family | Montana | Property Management Software: AppFolio



Northern Virginia Property Management Pros | Single Family | Virginia | Property Management Software: Propertyware | 4 Time Winner



Personal Touch Property Management | Single Family | Utah | Property Management Software: Buildium



Pollard Properties | Single Family | Missouri | Property Management Software: Buildium



Real Property Management Eclipse | Single Family | Washington | Property Management Software: AppFolio



Real Property Management Services | Single Family | Texas | Property Management Software: AppFolio



Reside Rentals Properties | Single Family | Utah | Property Management Software: Buildium



The Wilson Agency | Single Family/Multifamily | Tennessee | Property Management Software: Buildium



Time Equities | Multifamily | Nationwide | Property Management Software: MRI | 3 Time Winner

TrustHome Properties | Single Family | Florida | Property Management Software: AppFolio

"We do everything we can to provide the highest level of service to our tenants," said Seth

Coston, Director of Residential Asset Management at Time Equities. "Obligo has allowed us to provide flexibility and optionality that tenants love, which also improves our applicant conversion rates."

"Being very transparent with our property policies and processes is the key to building trust with our residents," says Shannon Weber, Owner of

Luna Properties. "Offering amenities like Obligo creates a positive relationship with our residents and keeps us a step ahead of our competitors."

"We're proud to celebrate these remarkable property management companies," said Roey Dor, CEO of Obligo. "Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to leveraging technology like Obligo are transforming the rental experience from a transactional interaction to a relationship built on trust and mutual respect."

About Obligo

Obligo harnesses financial technology to build trust between renters and landlords, making the move-in and move-out process as simple as checking in and out of a hotel. As the first security deposit alternative utilizing bank-issued Letters of Credit supported by Wells Fargo, Obligo uses Open Banking and AI to determine renters' eligibility to rent deposit-free.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, Obligo is bringing its industry-changing rental solutions to millions of homes across the United States.

For more information, visit myobligo .

Press Contact:

Keegan St. Onge-May

VP of Marketing

207.650.5071

[email protected]

SOURCE Obligo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED