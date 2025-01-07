Creative Planning Acquires Kowal Investment Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered advisors (RIAs), today announced the of Kowal Investment Group, an RIA based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Kowal Investment Group has been advising individuals and families on their needs for more than 37 years. The deal closed on December 21, 2024, with 20 employees at Kowal Investment Group formally joining Creative Planning.

"We're pleased to welcome Kowal Investment Group to Creative Planning," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their reputation for building lasting client relationships through personalized financial guidance mirrors our own philosophy. This cultural alignment and shared dedication to client success makes them an ideal addition to our team."

Kowal Investment Group has established itself as a trusted financial advisory partner and developed lasting relationships through customized investment management, strategic financial planning and thoughtful risk mitigation strategies. Bringing over $1.3 billion in assets under management as of December 17, 2024, Kowal Investment Group's client-centered legacy aligns seamlessly with Creative Planning's comprehensive offering.

"What drew us to Creative Planning was their comprehensive approach to wealth management and their dedication to maintaining personal client relationships," explained Aaron Kowal, President of Kowal Investment Group. "This partnership helps ensure our clients benefit from expanded capabilities while maintaining the personalized attention they've always valued."

This transaction with Kowal Investment Group represents Creative Planning's tenth acquisition in two years, furthering the firm's nationwide expansion of its wealth management services. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Kowal Investment Group.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $345 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of September 30, 2024. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning.

