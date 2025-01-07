La-Z-Boy Incorporated To Present At The 2025 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Officer, will present at the 2025 ICR Conference. The event will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

...

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of 193 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of over 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: .