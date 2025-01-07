Award-Winning Oasis: Dorat Najd Resort Wins Best Luxury Resort In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dorat Najd Resort , a tropical oasis under the serene desert hills of Riyadh, has been awarded the prestigious Best Luxury Resort in Riyadh title by Luxury Lifestyle Awards . Known for its exceptional service, exquisite landscapes, and luxurious accommodations, Dorat Najd Resort has become a benchmark for sophistication, comfort, and exclusivity in Saudi Arabia.

This recognition celebrates the resort's pledge to provide an experience for its guests, like no other. From the moment visitors arrive, they are welcomed with a unique check-in process that reflects the rich history and culture of Saudi Arabia. The resort's villas, spacious and tastefully decorated, are equipped with every luxury amenity, including private gardens, pools, and fully-equipped kitchens – ensuring a stay like no other in Riyadh.

Guests at Dorat Najd Resort enjoy personalized services tailored to their individual needs, from bespoke dining experiences at Rafah Restaurant to outdoor dining sessions at the tranquil Rafah Oasis. Whether it's creating a custom banquet menu or offering a VIP airport service, the resort's attention to detail ensures that every request is met with precision and care.

The expansive gardens, luxurious pools, and scenic outdoor spaces provide a calming environment, where palm trees, water fountains, colorful flora and magnificent mountains create a perfect backdrop for both relaxation and special events. Dorat Najd Resort's stunning outdoor setting makes it the perfect venue for hosting memorable weddings, private parties, and corporate functions.

A true sanctuary, Dorat Najd Resort offers a comprehensive suite of wellness and recreational facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, Moroccan bath, and steam room, as well as an outdoor swimming pool for both adults and children. The resort's promise to guest satisfaction is astounding, making it an ideal choice for those seeking luxury, comfort, and exclusivity.

Souhaiel Abdeljaouad, General Manager of Dorat Najd Resort commented“We are delighted with this recognition. Thank you to Luxury Lifestyle Awards for this significant recognition, and to our wonderful team and loyal guests for making this achievement possible. This recognition encourages us to continue enhancing our offerings and to uphold the high standards that define Dorat Najd Resort.”

“Dorat Najd Resort embodies the standard of excellence that the Luxury Lifestyle Awards stands for,” said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce.“Their passion for providing guests with an extraordinary experience that blends authentic Saudi heritage with spectacular luxury and personalized service is highly commendable and represents everything a winner should be. We are so proud to celebrate their success with them.”

As a distinguished winner of the Luxury Lifestyle AwardsDorat Najd Resort invites guests to experience its unique offering of luxury, serenity, and tailored service. Whether for business or leisure, the resort promises a stay that exceeds expectations and provides an unforgettable experience.

For more information and to book your luxury getaway, visit