Mash Gang Launches In Wisconsin

Just in time, Mash Gang-the award-winning UK brewery making waves in the beer world-debuts in Wisconsin with trailblazing new releases: Chug, Glug, Journey Juice, and Lesser Evil . These exciting additions are set to complement Wisconsin's world-renowned beer scene, highlighting Mash Gang's signature blend of bold innovation and exceptional flavor. With head brewer Jordan Childs earning two nominations for UK Brewer of the Year in just four years, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what non-alcoholic beer can be.

"Wisconsin, and Milwaukee in particular, has been the heart of Mash Gang's fast-paced growth in the United States. With its rich history of brewing excellence, it's an absolute privilege to spend time here and connect with so many amazing Midwesterners-many of whom I'm proud to call friends. I'm thrilled to finally bring our product to market and make it widely available right here in the state where it's brewed. This launch is all about our commitment to delivering a refreshing, high-quality beer that everyone can enjoy, no compromises."

Mash Gang is proud to introduce:

Chug: Bold Meets Smooth

This juicy, hazy IPA brings all the flavor of a traditional craft beer but with just 0.5% ABV. Expect bold tropical hops, smooth bitterness, and a soft, fluffy mouthfeel. Brewed with premium hops like Galaxy, Citra, El Dorado, Amarillo, and Vic Secret, Chug is bursting with citrusy, tropical flavors in every sip. No wonder it's Mash Gang's best-selling pale ale.

Glug: Tradition Meets Tropical

Mash Gang reimagines the classic Cerveza. While some view light beers as simple or low on flavor, Mash Gang defies those expectations with a modern twist. Crafted with a blend of traditional and ultra-modern hops, Glug bursts with white grape and gooseberry notes that provide a refreshing, full-bodied drinking experience. Featuring a touch of corn for authentic Cerveza character, Glug blends tradition with innovation to create a beer that is not only crisp and refreshing but unapologetically bold. Your favorite Cerveza, amplified.

Journey Juice: Sweet, Spicy, and Unforgettable

For those looking for something adventurous, Journey Juice delivers. This sweet, sour, and spicy IPA highlights Mash Gang's mastery of mango-infused beers. Enhanced with a kick of chili, Journey Juice is perfect for all occasions-whether you're strolling through the city, hiking Colorado's scenic trails, or unwinding with friends at sunset. It's a beer that reflects Mash Gang's playful spirit while delivering bold, unforgettable flavors.

Limited Edition Offering Launching in January // Lesser Evil: Decadent, Rich, and Guilt-Free

For those seeking a luxurious winter treat, Lesser Evil delivers in style. This chocolate cherry stout showcases Mash Gang's artistry, blending decadent chocolate, creamy oats, and the bold tang of sweet and sour cherry juice. At just 0.5% alcohol, this surprisingly low-calorie indulgence is perfect for cozy evenings, holiday celebrations, or curling up by the fire. Completely dairy-free and vegan, its supernatural creaminess will enchant all palates. Lesser Evil isn't just a beer-it's a guilt-free celebration of richness and flavor for the coldest of nights.

Disruptive brands like Mash Gang are rewriting the rules and setting new benchmarks in the non-alcoholic beer category. With U.S. demand for non-alcoholic beer surging 32% in 2023, according to NielsenIQ data, the thirst for flavor without compromise is at an all-time high. Mash Gang leads this charge, offering craft beer lovers a bold new alternative.

"Mash Gang is about bringing people together-whether you're a beer lover cutting back on alcohol or just looking for something new and exciting," says Childs. "We're not here to replace tradition; we're here to expand it-and we're here to say, death to boring beer! What better time to "Get Mashed, Not Smashed?"

Chug, Glug, and Journey Juice join the Mash Gang lineup in both on-premise and off-premise locations throughout Wisconsin. Lesser Evil is a limited-time offering. All are crafted with the same care and quality that have earned Mash Gang awards and a devoted following worldwide. To learn more about Mash Gang's mission and products, visit mashgang and follow @mash__gang on social media.

About Mash Gang

Mash Gang began as a homebrewing experiment during the pandemic and has grown into one of the most respected non-alcoholic breweries in the world. With a focus on bold flavors, premium ingredients, and a supportive community, Mash Gang has redefined the craft beer experience. Backed by DioniLife and Invus, Mash Gang is a key player in revolutionizing the adult beverage industry.

