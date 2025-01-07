Human Element Announces New Partnership With Ecommerce Platform Provider Shopware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Element announces a strategic partnership with Shopware

Agency adds open source to its roster of eCommerce solutions

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human Element, , a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce platform integrator, is excited to announce its partnership with Shopware , an open source platform provider.

Shopware is the number one eCommerce platform in Europe and its new partnership with Human Element extends its expansion into the U.S. market. Human Element has been serving B2B and B2C clients in the U.S. and beyond since 2004. Over the years, the agency has built hundreds of eCommerce websites and custom technical solutions for vertical markets such as manufacturing, distribution, retail, and higher education.

With its headless architecture and API-first approach, Shopware clients can tailor a best-of-breed environment to their needs, choosing and combining the functions they want. With this highly flexible design, Shopware can be tailored to meet the complex requirements of any business model - B2B, B2C, or D2C.

"Human Element's expertise in delivering tailored eCommerce solutions lines up perfectly with Shopware's mission to empower businesses with flexibility and innovation," said Jason Nyhus, president and GM of North America at Shopware.“Their deep understanding of the U.S. market and proven track record in B2B and B2C eCommerce make them an ideal partner as we expand our presence in North America."

“As we partner with Shopware, we're excited to bring their innovative approach to our clients, helping them tackle complex business challenges and scale with confidence," said Human Element Managing Partner, Ben Lorenz.“In addition, Shopware's focus on building long-term client relationships aligns with the way we do business. After the launch of a new site, we support our clients with achievable roadmaps and proactive maintenance. We're in it for the long haul.”

To learn more about how Human Element can help with a Shopware implementation, please get in touch at the Human Element website .

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions, enabling global businesses to scale rapidly and efficiently. By combining the robust security of open-source technology with the agility modern businesses demand, Shopware delivers cutting-edge innovation, reliability, and unmatched adaptability. Trusted by over 50,000 companies worldwide and supported by an extensive partner ecosystem, top industry analysts, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, consistently recognize Shopware for delivering impactful solutions that prioritize efficiency and long-term success. Founded in 2000 by Co-CEOs Stefan and Sebastian Hamann in Germany, Shopware continues to lead the way in digital commerce innovation and performance.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for 20 years. To learn more, please visit .

