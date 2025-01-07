Kodiak And Chief Brand Officer, Zac Efron Launch New Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boasting 14 grams of protein and packed full of some of Zac's favorites including chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and cranberry seeds, the oatmeal goes beyond the typical breakfast to ensure every consumer is fueled to live epic days and wilder lives. Plus, with the unique addition of prebiotic fiber, the new protein-packed product provides breakfast eaters with the perfect option to achieve any nutrition-based new year's goals. Each box comes with six packets of instant oatmeal - just add water and microwave or steep in hot water to enjoy.

"We are so excited to be launching this limited-edition Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal with Zac," said Cory Bayers, Chief Marketing Officer of Kodiak. "Packed with protein and nutrient-dense ingredients, this oatmeal inspires consumers to get out and live epic adventures in the great outdoors. It also ties back to one of our core values of giving back, ensuring today's youth enjoys tomorrow's wild places."

Not only does the oatmeal come packed with nutritious ingredients, it also supports Kodiak's Keep It Wild initiatives. A portion of each box sold is donated to non-profit organizations that seek to conserve and protect wildlife and their habitat. The more consumers get outside and explore, the more they are able to appreciate nature and find the desire to preserve it for future generations.

"Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience," said Zac Efron. "My goal was to create an oatmeal that's really delicious, and really good for you-so with less sugar and more nutritious ingredients. I think we nailed it, and I'm so excited for people to try it. And I'm extremely grateful that Kodiak has decided to donate a portion of every sale towards a cause that's important to me-wildlife preservation."

The Apple Brown Sugar Oatmeal ($5.98) is available to purchase exclusively at Walmart, and on Walmart, while supplies last. For more information visit

KodiakCakes

or follow the brand and Zac on social @kodiakcakes, @zacefron.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit



or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak