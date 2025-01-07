Trump gets furious over US flags at inauguration

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has voiced his displeasure with the decision to keep US flags at half-mast during his inauguration on January 20. The gesture was ordered by President Joe Biden to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100.



Under US flag code, flags should be flown at half-mast for 30 days after the death of a current or former president, which in Carter's case, extends until January 28. In a statement on Friday, Trump accused Democrats of being "giddy" over the situation, suggesting it reflects their lack of patriotism.



Trump argued that it would be the "first time ever" flags are flown at half-mast during a presidential inauguration, implying that no American could be happy about it. However, flags were also at half-mast during Richard Nixon's second-term inauguration in 1973 after Truman's death, and presidents have historically adjusted the flag-lowering period for various reasons.



Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with flag protocol in the past, such as in 2018 when flags were briefly raised to full-mast after the death of Senator John McCain before being lowered again due to public backlash. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Trump’s comments, affirming that the Biden administration would not reconsider the decision.

