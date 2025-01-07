G0VO's GoLoud 900: Elevate Your Party Experience with Powerful Sound and Fun Features

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th January 2025 – G0VO, a leading name in premium audio technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the GoLoud 900 Party Speaker. Designed to elevate any event, this powerhouse speaker brings the party to life with stunning sound quality, powerful bass, and a host of exciting features. Whether you are hosting a house party, karaoke night, or simply enjoying music outdoors, the GoLoud 900 ensures you experience top-tier audio with every beat.



Key Features of the GoLoud 900 Party Speaker:

• Up to 6 Hours of Playback: Keep the music flowing all night long with up to 6 hours of continuous playtime, perfect for extended parties and events.

• Integrated Controls: Effortlessly adjust volume, bass, and settings with user-friendly integrated controls.

• 200W Speakers with Mega Bass: Enjoy a rich, powerful sound experience with 200W speakers and Mega Bass that enhances every track, from thumping beats to crystal-clear vocals.

• Karaoke Function: Turn any space into your own concert stage with the built-in karaoke function. Sing along to your favourite songs and create lasting memories with friends and family.

• Multiple Connectivity Options: Connect via Bluetooth, aux, or USB to enjoy music from a variety of sources, ensuring versatility for any party setup.

• TWS Mode: Amplify your audio experience by pairing two GoLoud 900 speakers together with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode, providing even more powerful, immersive sound.

"With the GoLoud 900, we’ve focused on delivering the ultimate party experience," said Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO. "The combination of incredible sound, portability, and fun features like karaoke and TWS mode makes it the perfect companion for any celebration. We’re excited for our customers to experience this speaker and take their parties to the next level."

The G0VO GoLoud 900 Soundbar is available on Amazon at an exclusive launch price of just Rs. 9,999/-





MENAFN07012025005232011781ID1109063071