Belkin boosts CES 2025 lineup with new audio concepts, content creator tools, and premium charging solutions made with up to 90% recycled materials

LAS VEGAS, NV – January 6, 2025 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today introduced several new products across its Mobile Power, Audio and Future Ventures portfolios, underscoring Belkin design excellence, dedication to quality, and commitment to building products more responsibly. Belkin is showcasing its newly announced products at CES Unveiled Las Vegas – the official event of CES 2025.



Built more responsibly with up to 90% recycled materials



Two years since introducing its transition to using 72-75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its products, Belkin has transitioned over 359 products and has replaced 432 metric tons of virgin plastics with PCR materials.



This year, several of Belkin’s most popular chargers and cables will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 85-90% PCR in line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. The new accessories will be certified by the Global Recycling Standard and sold in plastic-free packaging. This initiative is estimated to reduce CO2-eq emissions for these product materials by up to 84.8%.



The following products will be the first to ship with the 85-90% PCR beginning Q2 2025, with more products to roll out throughout 2025:

• 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger

• 65W Dual USB-C Wall Charger

• 70W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips

• 100W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips

• 15W Wireless Charger w/ Qi2

• Charging cables



Enhance daily charging with premium features



BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 15W

The newest addition to its growing Qi2 charging collection, the BoostCharge Pro charging pad features up to 15W fast wireless charging, precise phone alignment and attachment with magnets, an integrated pop-up kickstand, and extra-long 6.6ft/2m USB-C cable. It is made with recycled plastics and will be available in black and white color options. The portable charging pad joins Belkin’s collection of Qi2 certified chargers, offering responsibly designed, thoughtfully engineered, quality fast charging solutions for consumers to get the most out of their newest devices.



Availability:

April 2025

$19.99 USD (no power supply) – $29.99 USD (with power supply)



BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger

This small but mighty charging solution can quickly charge smart phones, tablets, gaming handhelds, Chromebooks and laptops with USB-C Power Delivery. Compact with foldable prongs*, the charger can fit in hard-to-reach places at home, and fold up for taking on-the-go. It is made with recycled plastics. Available in 45W option (35x35x39.5mm) and 65W option (42.2x42.2x 42.4mm).



Availability:

March 2025

$29.99 USD (45W) - $39.99 USD (65W)



BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable

If in a pinch, this powerful 20K power bank charges in a cinch. It supports power delivery (PD) fast charging for phones, tablets and other PD-enabled devices at 30W, able to charge iPhone 16 Pro from 0 – 50% in 25 minutes**. The 20K mAh capacity provides up to 3 full charges*** and 87 additional hours of battery life. Built-in USB-C cable delivers convenient, fast charging while in transit; additional USB-C and USB-A ports allow for charging up to 3 devices simultaneously****. Available in black, white, blue and pink color options, and made with recycled plastics.





