A Relaxing Sea-View Getaway Awaits Aboard the Legendary

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 6 Jan 2025

Escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in the unparalleled charm of a Sea-View Getaway aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2. Permanently docked at Port Mina Rashid, Dubai’s only floating hotel offers an extraordinary retreat where breathtaking sea views meet timeless heritage and modern comforts.

Step aboard this legendary vessel and indulge in a unique experience that redefines relaxation. The QE2, steeped in maritime history, provides a serene sanctuary away from the city’s hustle and bustle. With each stay, guests are enveloped in the ship’s storied legacy while enjoying world-class amenities and personalised service designed to make every moment unforgettable.

“The Queen Elizabeth 2 offers more than a stay; it offers an experience that merges heritage, hospitality, and serenity in one unique destination,” said Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the QE2. “Our Sea-View Getaway package invites guests to unwind in the lap of history while enjoying the modern comforts and stunning sea views.”

Imagine waking up to the gentle sound of the waves and the sight of shimmering waters from the comfort of your well-appointed room. Every sea-view accommodation on the QE2 comes with spacious interiors, plush bedding, and a touch of vintage elegance seamlessly integrated with modern conveniences.

Whether enjoying a leisurely breakfast or unwinding with a sunset view from one of the ship’s decks the QE2 promise a tranquil escape that soothes the soul. Beyond a relaxing stay guests can explore the ship’s fascinating heritage with guided tours showcasing its past as one of the world’s most celebrated ocean liners. The ship’s vintage charm, complemented by its contemporary enhancements, creates an ambiance that’s both nostalgic and forward-looking.

Exclusive Benefits for an Unforgettable Stay

The Sea-View Getaway package includes an array of benefits designed to elevate your experience:

 Complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room

 Buffet breakfast at Lido restaurant

 Complimentary shuttle bus to Dubai Mall & Metro

 20% discount on F&B except Afternoon Tea





