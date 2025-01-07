(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 06th January 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its flagship TWS - Noise Air Buds 6, marking a significant milestone in audio innovation. In collaboration with Bragi, the Noise Air Buds 6 herald a new era of personalized listening experiences and ‘app-solute innovation’ via the Noise BudsLink App. Designed to meet the needs of tech-savvy and lifestyle-focused consumers, this launch sets a new benchmark in premium hearables. The new app enables users to customize EQ levels, personalize touch controls, and fine-tune every detail for a bespoke listening experience.



The Noise Air Buds 6 sport an ANC of up to 32dB and a playtime of up to 50 hours, ensuring clear and extended immersive audio experiences. It stands apart with its integration of Voice, and Context features. The former enables fast and secure access to favourite services, recognizing users’ voices to deliver personalized interactions. Meanwhile, the latter ensures anti-occlusion during calls by reducing muffled sounds and automatically adjusting volume. One can effortlessly manage playlists, adjust volume, and handle calls hands-free with the Voice Control feature without any internet connection. Simply speak, and your commands are instantly executed, even when your phone is out of reach. Powered by 12.4mm drivers, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound with deep bass for an elevated experience.



Gamers and multitaskers will appreciate the ultra-low latency of 50ms and Multipoint Connectivity, enabling seamless switching between devices. The TWS further takes functionality to the next level with Google Fast Pairing, in-ear detection, and customizable shortcuts action buttons for quick access to preferred settings. The collaboration with Bragi brings innovation to the forefront with features such as Fast Mute and Sidetones empower users to manage calls with ease. On the other hand, the Instacharge™ technology guarantees 150 minutes of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge to keep pace with dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles. These earbuds truly integrate smart technology into every aspect of the listening journey.



Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “The launch of Noise Air Buds 6 represents a defining moment in our journey to bring world-class audio innovations to our customers. It reflects our vision of crafting technology that not only performs exceptionally but also enriches lives. Our collaboration with Bragi has helped us to push boundaries and deliver a truly transformative product. The new launch is a statement of unlocking new possibilities in smart audio solutions that serves as a lifestyle upgrade in meaningful ways.”



The Noise Air Buds 6 is a perfect blend of style and practicality. Its ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while advanced feature integrations enhance usability, making it the ultimate audio companion for work, play, and everything in between. Through its latest innovation, Noise continues to lead the way in redefining the hearables market, meeting the evolving demands of India’s tech-savvy consumers.



Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds 6 will be available in three stunning colours - Pebble Grey, Sage Blue, and Charcoal Black. It will be up for sale starting tomorrow, 07th January 2025 at an introductory price of INR 2,999 on gonoise.com, Amazon and Flipkart.





MENAFN07012025006083013243ID1109062974