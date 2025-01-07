China launches 11 innovation centers to boost culture, tourism

(MENAFN) China has inaugurated 11 new technology innovation centers to enhance the cultural and sectors, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Monday.



According to Liu Dongyan, deputy director of the ministry's science and education department, the initiative to establish these centers began in 2023. The first group of centers operates across eight provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Liaoning, Zhejiang, and Fujian. Collectively, they employ nearly 1,000 management and technical experts, with a total investment exceeding 100 million yuan (approximately USD13.91 million).



These centers aim to provide end-to-end support for cultural and tourism enterprises, assisting with research and development (R&D), pilot testing, and product commercialization.



The R&D efforts target five key areas within the cultural and tourism industries: performance equipment, amusement facilities, smart tourism and scenic area development, art display and interactive experiences, and the digitalization and intelligence of cultural services.

