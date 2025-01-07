Denmark alters royal coat of arms amid US interest in purchasing Greenland

(MENAFN) In the midst of heightened tension over US interest in purchasing Greenland, King Frederik of Denmark altered the country's royal coat of arms to prominently display symbols for both Greenland and the Faroe Islands.



According to local on Monday, the new coat of arms features a polar bear and a ram, which stand in for Greenland and the Faroe Islands, in place of the customary three crowns, which symbolize the historic Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.



The three crowns were taken down because "it is no longer relevant," according to the royal household, highlighting Denmark's emphasis on its contemporary lands.



Following remarks made by US President-elect Donald Trump, who sparked controversy by saying he wanted the US to buy Greenland because of its strategic value, the statement was made.



Trump called US control of Greenland a "absolute necessity" on his Truth Social platform on X.



Mute Egede, the prime minister of Greenland, vehemently disagreed with the proposal, declaring in December that “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”



