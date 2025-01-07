LYB To Discuss Fourth-Quarter Results Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, will announce its fourth-quarter 2024 results before the U.S. opens Friday, Jan. 31, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11 a.m. EST.

Teleconference and webcast details

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

11 a.m. EST

Hosted by David Kinney, head of investor relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at .

Toll-free teleconference dial-in numbers

Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029

Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029

Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at .

Replay information

A replay of the call will be available from 1 p.m. EST Jan. 31 until March 2, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-free: 877-660-6853

Toll: 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13746203

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

