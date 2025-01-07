ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.



The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: