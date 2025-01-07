ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-Dec
|
23-Dec
|
Change
|
Q4 2024
|
Q4 2023
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29,1
|
26,3
|
11
%
|
87,5
|
82,8
|
6
%
|
301,5
|
299,9
|
1
%
|
Central Europe
|
73,2
|
43,7
|
68
%
|
197,5
|
135,2
|
46
%
|
591,9
|
438,3
|
35
%
|
East Europe
|
34,8
|
32,1
|
8
%
|
120,8
|
113,1
|
7
%
|
400,7
|
394,3
|
2
%
|
South & West Europe
|
50,5
|
23,7
|
113
%
|
132,8
|
85,5
|
55
%
|
397,3
|
265,7
|
50
%
|
The Baltics
|
12,0
|
8,2
|
46
%
|
38,3
|
31,2
|
23
%
|
107,7
|
98,0
|
10
%
|
North America
|
21,5
|
10,3
|
109
%
|
66,6
|
42,7
|
56
%
|
200,6
|
110,5
|
82
%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
16,8
|
5,1
|
229
%
|
33,7
|
15,4
|
119
%
|
81,2
|
56,4
|
44
%
|
Africa
|
1,7
|
0,9
|
89
%
|
5,9
|
3,2
|
83
%
|
16,8
|
13,2
|
27
%
|
Zinzino
|
239,6
|
150,3
|
59
%
|
683,0
|
509,1
|
34
%
|
2097,7
|
1676,3
|
25
%
|
Faun Pharma
|
5,6
|
5,1
|
10
%
|
23,0
|
18,8
|
22
%
|
102,7
|
90,1
|
14
%
|
Zinzino Group
|
245,2
|
155,4
|
58
%
|
706,1
|
527,9
|
34
%
|
2200,4
|
1766,4
|
25
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
