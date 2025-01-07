عربي


ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024


1/7/2025 6:16:20 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-Dec

23-Dec

Change

Q4 2024

Q4 2023

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

29,1

26,3

11
%

87,5

82,8

6
%

301,5

299,9

1
%

Central Europe

73,2

43,7

68
%

197,5

135,2

46
%

591,9

438,3

35
%

East Europe

34,8

32,1

8
%

120,8

113,1

7
%

400,7

394,3

2
%

South & West Europe

50,5

23,7

113
%

132,8

85,5

55
%

397,3

265,7

50
%

The Baltics

12,0

8,2

46
%

38,3

31,2

23
%

107,7

98,0

10
%

North America

21,5

10,3

109
%

66,6

42,7

56
%

200,6

110,5

82
%

Asia-Pacific

16,8

5,1

229
%

33,7

15,4

119
%

81,2

56,4

44
%

Africa

1,7

0,9

89
%

5,9

3,2

83
%

16,8

13,2

27
%

Zinzino

239,6

150,3

59
%

683,0

509,1

34
%

2097,7

1676,3

25
%

Faun Pharma

5,6

5,1

10
%

23,0

18,8

22
%

102,7

90,1

14
%

Zinzino Group

245,2

155,4

58
%

706,1

527,9

34
%

2200,4

1766,4

25
%












Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
 Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700,

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4088408

The following files are available for download:

2412 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
