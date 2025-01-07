'Govt Conspiracy': Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Sambhal Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 7 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the UP's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the Sambhal violence is a conspiracy.

Addressing journalists here, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of inciting violence in Sambhal, where innocent people were allegedly tortured. "When the SP delegation attempted to visit Sambhal, it was stopped by the authorities. What was the government trying to hide?" he questioned, adding that the incident was a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

He further criticised the BJP for its lack of concern for human life, stating: "Life holds no value for them. This is a heartless party, devoid of sympathy. Justice and public grievances have no place in this government."

Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, also presented a report on the Sambhal violence, alleging that tensions were deliberately escalated over a mosque survey. He accused the BJP of orchestrating the incident, stating that the survey team included BJP members and that police used disproportionate force. "Instead of using tear gas, they opened fire, attempting to disrupt the communal harmony of the state," he said.

Pandey questioned the need for the survey, pointing to the Places of Worship Act which prohibits such actions. "This entire incident was part of a government conspiracy," he claimed.

The violence in Sambhal had erupted on November 24 when a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the Shahi Jama Masjid to examine the Mughal-era Mosque.

The SP chief also targeted the BJP on issues of corruption and injustice, particularly against the PDA (Backward, Dalit, and Minority communities). "Even BJP members are accusing each other of corruption. There is internal conflict within their politics in Delhi and Lucknow," he claimed.

Commenting on electoral malpractice, he alleged that the administration played a role in manipulating elections. Referring to the by-elections for nine Assembly seats, he said, "People were not allowed to vote freely, with police officers stationed at places to stop people from going to polling booths. Media should visit Milkipur to witness firsthand how elections are conducted under this government."

Alluding to the presence of saints and sages at Kumbh, Akhilesh Yadav indirectly criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I pray to the saints to take a companion with them when they leave. Many individuals are involved in activities they should not be, which impacts both their work and others," he remarked.

He also raised about the alleged negligence of the government on an MLA's claim about cow slaughter. "The BJP MLA says 50,000 cows are being slaughtered. If true, what is the Sanatani Chief Minister doing? If the MLA is wrong, why hasn't the government addressed this?"

He also accused the government of allowing the demolition of an ASI-protected building in Agra. "The building was demolished by someone close to officials, seeking to expand their business," Akhilesh Yadav alleged, criticizing the administration for its inaction.