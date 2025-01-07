Fixing Of Interest Rate And Refinancing Triggers
7 January 2025
Company Announcement number 3/2025
Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.
The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone
+45 45 13 20 68.
