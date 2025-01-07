Biden moves to restrict new Offshore drilling, Trump vows to reverse it

(MENAFN) US leader Joe Biden announced on Monday that he is taking steps to ban new offshore oil and along most US coastlines.



"I am taking action to protect the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea from oil and drilling and the harm it can cause," Biden stated in a release.



The executive action will prohibit new oil and gas leasing across 625 million acres of US ocean territory.



Biden emphasized that, over the past four years, he has conserved more than 670 million acres of America's lands and waters, marking a historic achievement as the most by any president.



"My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks," he explained.



In response, President-elect Donald Trump, speaking on the Hugh Hewitt Show, pledged to reverse the ban once he takes office on January 20.



"It's ridiculous. I'll unban it immediately. I will unban it. I have the right to unban it immediately," Trump said.

